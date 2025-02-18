Giovani The Celso suffered before the Royal Society the third muscle injury of this season on his return to Real Betis. The Argentine, top scorer of the team and one of the key pieces for Manuel Pellegriniit is not having continuity due to the physical mishaps that have already made it miss nine official meetings and that will make it out of the land at least in the next three or four weeks with what would be just back for the New International Selectionswhich is the prelude to Villamarín. In Betis they already have the experience of their recovery for the duel against Celta at home prior to its march with Argentina in November.

The “medium grade injury in the middle third of her right leg” that has now been diagnosed cause KAA GENT and for the league clashes before the Getafe, Real Madrid and Las Palmasas well as the first leg of the round of 16 before the Vitoria or Chelseadepending on the draw this Friday.

Before, in October, he suffered with his selection “a myotondinous injury of moderate degree of the anterior rectum of his right thigh” that made him not be aligned in the duels before Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic, Gévora Enl to Copa del Rey and Copenhagen and Celje at the Conference League.

And in January, Lo Celso fell to him Valladolid with “a myofascial lesion in 1/3 medium of the left long adductor” that made him not be in the clashes against the Alavés and Mallorca and in the Cup in front of Barcelona.









In short, a season marked by injuries to the Argentine, who has scored eight goals in the 20 official games he has played as Bético in 2024-25 after agreeing his new contract for five million from Tottenham and with link until 2028. Now it will be between three and four weeks off and its just return for the international break prior to the derby is projected.

The new injury occurs just at the time when the debate on compatibility on the field of Lo Celso and Isco. Pellegrini is aligning the Argentine as a midfielder and respects the position of the Malaga from Mediapunta, where Celso has better surrendered this course with his scoring vein. Before the real, the replacement of the Argentine came well to the team upon entering Marc Roca and change the match not only with his goals but giving consistency to the team. Now the Catalan has also been injured and will be three weeks off, in principle.