It is not an exaggeration to describe Malaga’s salvation as ‘miraculous’ in the absence of a day to finish the championship. The architect of this achievement has been Paul Guede, the third coach in a deplorable season where everything that could go wrong has turned out worse.

The second round has been a horror. Four wins, six draws and ten losses. Only 18 points out of 60. Relegation numbers reinforced by six months without winning at La Rosaleda (five draws and seven losses) and only four wins in 24 games. Thus it is almost impossible for a team not to go down.

And if that was not enough the injuries have punished where it hurt the most. Important players like Luis Muñoz, Hicham, Juande, Genaro or Javi Jiménez they did not find a suitable replacement during their periods of absence. If we add to this the disappointing performance of Sekou, Antoñín’s punishment for indiscipline and the time it took to resolve the goal debate, we find the ingredients of a death foretold that has been resolved thanks to two miraculous moves in Leganés and Tenerife and the final collapse of Amorebieta and Sanse.

Other miracles of Guede

During his presentation, Pablo Guede recalled that he had lived through other complicated moments during his time as a Malaguista players where hitting the target was more than crooked. Coming from Xerez Guede, an unskilled but fast, fighter and powerful striker made his debut in Écija on 11-13-1997. The defeat against the Astigitan team led to the dismissal of the coach, Tolo Plaza, who was replaced by Ismael Díaz. Málaga ended up getting into the promotion league with Beasain, Talavera and Terrassa. “We had it much worse than now because then we didn’t depend on ourselves,” he recalled.

The miracle occurred in a heart attack final day. Málaga needed to win by three goals difference against Terrassa and for Talavera not to beat Beasain. Both circumstances occurred and, against all odds, Málaga rose thanks to three goals from today’s Malaguista coach. Next June 28 will be the 25th anniversary of that feat.

In the following season Guede also experienced the joy of a second consecutive promotion, now in the First Division Guede played 27 games and scored four goals, the last in Compostela on 5-6-99 in a game that ended 3-3. Málaga had been promoted the previous day after beating Albacete in another memorable day for Malaguismo.

Pablo Guede achieved another promotion in 2001 with the Poli Ejido coached by Antonio Tapia and almost achieved another with Motril, which was group champion, and directed by Antonio Montero ‘Nene’.