The third mandate for Mayors and Regional Presidents is a mistake

In October 1945, France was still devastated by the rubble of the Second World War. Charles de Gaulle, President of the Provisional Government, an aristocratic nationalist, and Maurice Thorez, Head of the French Communist Party, took the time and, together, decided to reform the French public administration. They created an elite within it, to which the best in France had access, to be selected with strictly meritocratic criteria.

A country, like a company or a family, cannot be better than the people who make it up and lead it. It is never too early, therefore, nor too late, to understand how to improve your ruling class. There are no more pressing priorities. And this is especially true in difficult moments, like the one we are experiencing, in which clouds increasingly full of a new possible storm are accumulating on the horizon.

After years of instability due to the pandemic, wars, interruptions in logistics and supply chains and inflation, this 2024 begins with the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern crises which are taking a further new ugly turn. Meanwhile, the competitiveness of the European economy, with its production structure burdened by the ambition of the European institutions to be the most advanced and regulated place on earth, is fragile. Even a convinced pro-European like Mario Draghi now says this. Citizens had already noticed this, having to pay the double burden of higher prices at the supermarket and increasingly lower wages in real terms.

In this context, the ongoing debate on extending the possibility of a third mandate to Mayors and Regional Presidents may seem like a detail. It's not, and it's going in the wrong direction. At first glance it may seem reasonable to think that there is no reason not to allow people who are good and competent to continue in the same position of power for a very long time. This reasoning, however, is a false friend. Precisely because they are good and competent, people must be promoted to even higher responsibilities, not confirmed in the place where they are. To do this it is necessary for there to be a progressive and continuous turnover in the ruling class and a mechanism according to which spaces of power are freed at a specific interval and are reoccupied based on merit.

However, this meritocratic turnover does not happen naturally. Power always has a tendency to self-consolidate. The exercise of power, there is no denying it, gives pleasure to those who exercise it. Power, as told in the Lord of the Rings saga, when you conquer it, conquers you (and then over time, perhaps, also transforms and consumes you). Voluntarily giving up power is a very difficult thing. In fact, cases are very rare, bordering on legendary. The first was the legendary Cincinnatus, surrounded by an aura of legend.

In modern times it was George Washington in the United States who voluntarily renounced a third term as President. Despite the excellent example, even there it was ultimately necessary to introduce an explicit limit into the Constitution after President Roosevelt ran for office during the Second World War and won the elections for a third (and then even a fourth) time. We are all useful. No one can and should not be necessary. It would be a risk for everyone. The power that consolidates ages and, over time, is no longer ready to face the challenges of a new world.

Abandoning the three-term limit is a mistake. We should do exactly the opposite, inserting the term limit into the Constitution and extending it, more generally, to all top positions in the Public Administration, introducing the principle that no one should be able to exercise the same position of power for an excessive amount of time.

We are almost 60 million. We can afford it.

*Economist and entrepreneur

