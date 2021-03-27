The former defender of the actor Mikhail Efremov, Andrei Aleshkin, was recognized as a violator of professional ethics – the relevant decision was made by the qualification commission of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. This on Saturday, March 27, with reference to a source in lawyers’ circles reports TASS…

Aleshkin became the third lawyer involved in the Efremov case, against whom a disciplinary case was initiated. Alexander Dobrovinsky, who represented the interests of the victims, and Elman Pashayev, who defended the actor, had previously lost their lawyer status.

This will happen if the board agrees with the conclusions of the qualification commission. According to the lawyer’s code of professional ethics, disciplinary measures include reprimanding, warning and termination of the lawyer’s status.

In the case of the latter – the most severe – punishment, the council of the chamber establishes a period of one to five years, after which the violator is allowed to pass the qualifying examination to acquire the status of a lawyer.

On February 24, it was reported that Andrei Aleshkin was planned to be deprived of the status of a lawyer. The lawyer was accused of not having the right to work in Moscow, since he was a member of the St. Petersburg chamber. In addition, the lawyer was suspected of hiding his income. Aleshkin was also accused of divulging attorney secrecy.

Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.