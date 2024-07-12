The third film of ‘Minions’a prequel to the hit animated comedy ‘Despicable Me’, will be released on June 30, 2027, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

‘Minions’the gang of yellow pill-shaped creatures will return to theaters from Illumination and distributor Universal, and will be directed by Pierre Coffin, who has also voiced the Minions since their big-screen debut in 2010.

The announcement of the new installment of ‘Minions’ comes after the successful debut of ‘Despicable Me 4’, which since its release on July 3 has grossed more than 255 million dollars at the global box office, according to data compiled by the Box Office Mojo website.

Details about the plot are currently unknown. ‘Minions 3’, which will be produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, as well as The Super Mario Bros (2023) executive producer Bill Ryan.

In total, the four ‘Despicable Me’ films and the two ‘Minions’ filmsgrossed nearly $5 billion at the global box office, establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

‘Despicable Me 4’ follows the story of Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith and Agnes, who welcome a new member to the family: Gru Jr., who is determined to torment his father. Gru also faces new enemies, Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, which leads the family to flee.