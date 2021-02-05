It has been a very complicated delivery, but the third installment of ‘Fantastic Animals’ has already taken off. Eagerly awaited by all fans of the JK Rowling stories, complications have not stopped happening since pre-production began.

First it was the pandemic, which forced filming to be postponed sine day when it was going to start in February of last year, then came the scandals of one of its protagonists, Johnny Depp, who lost his lawsuit against the newspaper ‘The Sun’, which He had described him as a ‘wife abuser’. This prompted Warner to fire him from the series, so production was postponed until the studio found a new replacement for Gellert Grindelwald’s character: “I want to inform you that Warner Bros. asked me to resign my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Animals’ and I have respected and accepted that request, “said the actor on his Instagram account. “I would like to thank everyone who has given me their support and loyalty. I have been moved by his many messages of love and concern, especially in recent days. In addition, the actor revealed: “The surrealist trial in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the accusations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined until then.

With the release date set for the summer of 2022 (after having discarded the initially scheduled date of November 12), Warner has been in a hurry looking for a replacement. It has finally been the Danish Mads mikkelsen (About to premiere among us ‘Another Round’ awarded at the last San Sebastian Festival), so production has quickly started to get to the premiere on the scheduled dates. In addition, as in the two previous installments it was suggested that the villain could change his appearance, it will not be too surprising that Grindelwald changes his face. The dates for the fourth and fifth deliveries are kept at making the fourth delivery arrive in 2022 and the fifth and last in 2024,

Although the plot of this third part remains kept under seven keys. Katherine Waterston, who plays Tina Golstein, has revealed to fans that the new story “includes quite a few surprises.” If it is known that a great Magic War will begin here that will plunge the magical world into chaos, with World War II as a backdrop. The film is directed by David Yates and it reappears Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams and Jeremy Azis, now joining Mads Mikkelsen.