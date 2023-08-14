The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) ended this Sunday the third heat wave of the summer. The episode, which began last Monday and lasted five days on the Peninsula, has also reached the Canary Islands. The phenomenon has left scorched territories, with maps that are stained red day by day and with records such as that of the Valencia airport, which pulverized its maximum of 43.4 ° on Thursday to rise to 46.8 °, until now, the highest in summer. In Soria, a traditionally cool town, it reached 38.9° on Wednesday, the highest in the Castilian-Leonese city since there are records. So far, it has been the longest heat wave of the summer period. During August, at least 25 temperature records have been broken throughout the territory, according to ElTiempo.es, which obtains information from the meteorological stations and substations of the Aemet network.

The agency’s spokesman, Rubén del Campo, affirms that “extraordinarily high temperatures never seen before” have been reached. Also at night. In Extremadura, for example, there were extreme nights with 35° in Castuera (Badajoz) at 0.20 on Wednesday. Difficult to fall asleep in an early morning that Aemet describes as hellish —when the mercury does not drop below 30°. In the Canary Islands it was not easy to sleep in many places either: nine Aemet stations in the Canary Islands did not drop below 30° all day on Saturday, also at night. Even 35° in Lomo de Pedro Afonso, in Gran Canaria. A fact that meteorologists describe as worrisome.

Northern Spain was not spared from the event. Rubén del Campo is struck by “the temperatures in the Basque Country and in the north of the province of Burgos, areas that exceeded 40°”. In Navarra or La Rioja they touched 40°. The wave left the Peninsula on Friday, August 11, leaving behind temperatures of 44° and 45° in the provinces of Córdoba, Seville and Huelva. At that time, the air mass, in its retreat, had already reached the Canary Islands. In Maspalomas, in the south of Gran Canaria, moments of 45.1° were experienced on Friday. On Saturday, the worst day for the archipelago, the town of Tasarte, in Gran Canaria, reached a maximum temperature of 45.8° and an average temperature of more than 40°, an extraordinary record in Spain. And the airport station in the north of Tenerife pulverized its previous record of 39.2° with a temperature of 40.2°. A total of 13 island stations exceeded 40° on Saturday.

“The same thing happens in the Canary Islands as in the Peninsula, although the temperatures reached in these episodes are usually slightly lower, one or two degrees,” explains Víctor Quintero, director of the Aemet weather station in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. And just like in the Peninsula, the heat waves do not stop growing. Since 1976, the canaries have suffered 43 heat waves, including this last one. “The data shows how up to 2000 there were 16 episodes, and from then on another 27 have been added, therefore, the frequency is greater in recent decades,” says the meteorologist. The worst heat wave for its duration was experienced in Spain in 2022: it lasted 17 days, from July 9 to 26. The maximum temperature was reached a year earlier, in August 2021; 47.6° in the Cordoba town of La Rambla.

The most extreme temperatures are reached in the archipelago in the midlands of the westernmost islands, with a more complicated orography and greater unevenness, which are at an altitude of between 700 and 1,500. “These are places that are not well ventilated and the air masses last longer and overheat,” Quintero clarifies. They also tend to be the last to cool off, for example, the area of ​​southern Gran Canaria, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

“Climate change in the Canary Islands? 20 years ago we talked about indications, today we say that there is evidence, you just have to look at the temperature graph and see that the trend is positive ”, he replies. Regarding the connection between a heat wave and global warming, Quintero does not doubt it: “A specific episode is never climate change, but its increase and repetition with similar characteristics is. And that is being seen in the Canary Islands, especially with the temperatures”.

A torrid August that has been preceded by the hottest July ever recorded on the planet, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service. In Spain, the first two warm events were triggered in July. The seas have also suffered from warming: the average temperature of the sea surface has been half a degree above the records taken between 1991 and 2020.

