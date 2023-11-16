Ministry of Emergency Situations: the plane with the third group of Russians evacuated from Gaza arrived at Domodedovo

The plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, on board which a third group of Russians were evacuated from the Gaza Strip, landed at Domodedovo Airport. Reports this RIA News.

It is specified that the plane with the third group of Russians evacuated from Gaza arrived at Domodedovo at 0:48 Moscow time. As part of a special flight from Cairo, another 120 citizens returned to Russia.

“To date, 288 people have been transferred by planes of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations,” said Roman Okhotenko, director of the information policy department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On November 15, a flight with the second group of Russians and members of their families evacuated from Gaza arrived at the capital’s Domodedovo airport. 98 people arrived from Cairo on a special flight of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The first Russian citizens crossed from Gaza into Egyptian territory through the Rafah checkpoint on November 12. 70 people crossed the checkpoint, including 27 children and a pregnant woman. The coordination of the order and evacuation routes lasted a week, with Russian diplomats participating. Due to the lack of gasoline, some Russians had to travel to the checkpoint on donkey carts.