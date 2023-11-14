The next group with Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip is preparing to fly from Cairo to Moscow on Wednesday, November 15. As Roman Okhotenko, director of the information policy department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, told reporters, a group of Russians of 40 people had already crossed the Rafah checkpoint.

“Primary medical care was provided, documents were drawn up, and now these 40 people in the convoy are heading to Cairo, where members of the operational headquarters are waiting for them,” he said.

According to Izvestia’s source, the group includes 37 Russians and three Palestinian family members. In addition, 78 citizens of Kazakhstan may also be evacuated.

Formal issues are currently being resolved. There is no information about the plane’s departure time yet.

Earlier on November 15, it became known that the second group of Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip had arrived in Moscow. There were 98 people on board the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry plane, which landed at Domodedovo airport.

The first plane with 70 evacuated Russians arrived in Moscow on November 13. People who left Gaza through the Rafah checkpoint were accompanied on the flight by doctors and psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As Assistant Minister Alexander Korovin noted then, the citizens did not need emergency medical care, but employees of the Center for Extreme Psychological Assistance worked with them.

Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip, who were in Cairo on November 14, told Izvestia that their housing was destroyed as a result of massive shelling. According to victims, populated areas were bombed every night. One of the local residents said that her relatives were killed in one of these attacks.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the evacuation will continue until all Russians have been removed. The diplomatic department added that the Russian side is grateful to representatives of the Egyptian, Israeli, Qatari and Palestinian authorities for their effective assistance.

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.