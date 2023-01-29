The revolution in the cinematographic era comes with 3D cinema; this phenomenon of cinema resulted in innovation, the history of cinema dates from the fact that after the emergence of this medium in 1895 with the first public screening by the Lumiere brothers, the possibility of endowing this new great spectacle with the third dimension to make it more real.

It was known that the brain created the sensation of three-dimensionality by adding the two images it received through the left and right eyes. What was missing was to create a technical solution that would allow these two images to be projected separately so that the brain could unite them. This is how companies like Sony, Samsung and Panasonic began to sell 3D televisions on the planet.

In the spiritual world there are two dimensions of the supernatural, faith and anointing, and there is also the third dimension, which is the Glory of God. When God made man, he imparted his nature, virtues, and the breath of life is the Glory of God itself. God.

When Adam sinned many sources of knowledge were affected and the brain lost the highest percentage of functioning, according to scientists we only use 10% of brain capacity, the word Glory is Kabod which comes from the root Kabéd meaning wealth, honor, power, environment, majesty, beauty, grandeur and magnificence.

Just as 3D cinema makes the film more real, in the same way the Glory of God since it is the tangible manifestation of the totality of his presence impacting the physical senses. In the Old Testament it was manifested through a cloud.

“So it was continually: the cloud covered it by day and the appearance of fire by night” Numbers 9:16. In his new testament he manifested it through his Son Jesus Christ who came to reveal the Glory of the father that Adam lost; and through his death and resurrection he brought us back to that dimension of Glory, so that today we can walk as Adam did in the beginning.

“And that Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us (and we saw his glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father), full of grace and truth”, Saint John 1:14. Thanks to our vision system, we are able to collect images through the eyes and after brain processing collect images, thanks to the fact that there is a separation of the eyes we are able to capture the image of an object from different angles that is called binocular vision and allows us through the brain to create a 3D image, when you look at God, he knows him from all angles of life, that is where the Glory of God can transform the vision of our future, leading us to a safe harbor his Glory.

