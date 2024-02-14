The third day of the World Government Summit begins, and India is the guest of honour

The World Government Summit 2024 continues its third day in Dubai under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future” with broad regional and international participation. On its third and final day, which began today, the summit witnesses the participation of a number of heads of state and government, including His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, who speaks during a main session of the state’s guest of honor at the summit, while speaking during a main session of the World Government Summit, His Excellency Faustin. Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic.

The summit will also witness a special session during which Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, will speak.

The third day of the summit will host a dialogue with His Excellency Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the Libyan Unity Government, while His Excellency David Senge, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, will participate in a session entitled “How do we make human empowerment a basis for civilizational development?”

The third day will witness a number of sessions, including a session entitled “Cities of Opportunity,” in which His Excellency Eng. Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, will speak, a session “World History in 20 Minutes” in which historian and researcher David Christian will participate, and a session “How to bridge the distances between artificial intelligence and societies.” ?” Featuring Alex Karp, Co-Founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. ?

The third day will also witness a keynote speech by Her Excellency Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, in addition to the session “The Story of a Star… A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan.”?

As part of the activities of the third day of the World Government Summit, a session is being organized, “How do governments develop talent in the age of artificial intelligence?” Speaking by Antonio Gracias, Founder and CEO of Valor, and Gavin Baker, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Atreides Management, the session “How do we make human empowerment the basis of civilizational development?” and the session “How does the government succeed in developing sports? Lessons from the private sector.”?

A session entitled “What did I learn from Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?” is also being organized. In which the businessman and investor Sriram Krishnan will speak, and the session “Global Investment Expectations in 2024” will be attended by Divyank Turakhia, founder of Ai.tech, and Cyrus Sigari, co-founder and managing partner at UP.Partners, in addition to the session “Community Empowerment…the Basis of Progress and Governments.” And the session “Can our world achieve security and safety for all?” In which Her Excellency Dr. Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and Professor Ashok Swain from Uppsala University participate. ?

Also speaking on the third day of the summit is His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, in a session entitled “Urban Planning and Cities of the Future”, as well as Hatem Dowidar, CEO of “E”. &” in a session entitled “Talents in the Digital World… Competencies that cross borders,” in addition to honoring the winners of the Global Government Excellence Award.

It is worth noting that the current edition of the World Government Summit explores future opportunities and challenges and the most prominent challenges facing the world on a number of pressing issues. It also discusses ways to reach common visions to advance government work, strengthen cooperation between world governments, exchange experiences, and focus on inspiring stories and models in government work. It left positive impacts and brought about a real change in the reality of its countries and societies.?

The World Government Summit brings together 120 government delegations and more than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, in addition to an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants.

In its current session, the World Government Summit includes 6 main themes, and 15 global forums that discuss major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings. An executive session was attended by more than 300 ministers.