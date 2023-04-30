Sunday, April 30, 2023, 11:37



| Updated 18:45h.

«In the Warm Up 2023 the sun always rises». With this phrase and an image of the venue on a sunny morning, the official account of the music festival that is being held this weekend in Murcia started on Sunday. A premonitory and exciting announcement. Gone is a Saturday day to forget, since a storm forced the cancellation of almost all of the concerts scheduled. Sources from the organization confirm to LA VERDAD that the technicians have checked the electricity supply, stages, bars and the rest of the areas of the venue for several hours and everything works correctly, so the third and last day of Warm Up 2023 will be held with Total normality this Sunday.

Murcia woke up this Sunday with some cloudiness but with the sun that characterizes it. The Aemet forecasts only a 20% chance of rain for tonight, the last day of the festival. Despite this, the La Fica venue opened its doors at 5:30 p.m., as scheduled. The concerts that take place in the squares in the center of the capital also took place as planned.