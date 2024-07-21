The Colombian Major Football Division announced this Saturday the schedule for the third date of the BetPlay League 2024-2, in which there will be three postponed matches and still no date for the match.
The matches that were pending scheduling are Águilas Doradas vs. Patriotas, in Rionegro; Boyacá Chicó vs. Envigado, in Tunja, and América vs. Tolima, in Cali, with the exception that the latter cannot be played at the Pascual Guerrero due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup.
The third day will begin with the match between Once Caldas and Atlético Nacional, at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales, on Saturday, July 27, at 4 p.m.
The expectation to know if Radamel Falcao García will play with Millonarios in Valledupar, against Alianza, is on the rise. It is worth remembering that Alberto Gamero’s team had to anticipate its seventh round match against Nacional, which will be played on July 24 at El Campín (8 pm).
It remains to be seen whether Millonarios will regulate Falcao’s presence and give him a rest on that date or whether, finally, he will be taken into account for the trip to the capital of Cesar. Regarding the tight schedule, the ‘Tiger’ spoke in the mixed zone after his debut against Medellín and hinted that he wants to compete.
“The best thing is to play as much as possible. We can be well trained but competition is another thing, competition only comes from adding up games and that is what we need, games. I have been at the club for two weeks, almost the whole team needs it,” said Falcao.
The game between Alianza and Millonarios will be on Sunday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m.
Schedule for the third date of the BetPlay League 2024-2
Saturday July 27th
Once Caldas vs. Nacional
Stadium: Palogrande
Time: 4 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Santa Fe vs. Equity
Stadium: El Campin
Time: 6:10 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Medellin vs. Junior
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Time: 8:20 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Sunday, July 28
Bucaramanga vs. Jaguares
Stadium: Americo Montanini
Time: 3 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Alliance vs. Millonarios
Stadium: Armando Maestre Pavajeau
Time: 5:30 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Pasto vs. Pereira
Stadium: Freedom
Time: 7:45 pm
TV: Win Sports
Monday, July 29
Fortaleza vs. Cali
Stadium: Olaya Herrera
Time: 8 pm
TV: Win Sports
Postponed
Golden Eagles vs. Patriots
Boyaca Chicó vs. Envigado
America vs. Tolima
