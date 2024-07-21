The Colombian Major Football Division announced this Saturday the schedule for the third date of the BetPlay League 2024-2, in which there will be three postponed matches and still no date for the match.

According to the criteria of

The matches that were pending scheduling are Águilas Doradas vs. Patriotas, in Rionegro; Boyacá Chicó vs. Envigado, in Tunja, and América vs. Tolima, in Cali, with the exception that the latter cannot be played at the Pascual Guerrero due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The third day will begin with the match between Once Caldas and Atlético Nacional, at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales, on Saturday, July 27, at 4 p.m.

Once Caldas vs. Nacional Photo:National Athletic Press Share

The expectation to know if Radamel Falcao García will play with Millonarios in Valledupar, against Alianza, is on the rise. It is worth remembering that Alberto Gamero’s team had to anticipate its seventh round match against Nacional, which will be played on July 24 at El Campín (8 pm).

It remains to be seen whether Millonarios will regulate Falcao’s presence and give him a rest on that date or whether, finally, he will be taken into account for the trip to the capital of Cesar. Regarding the tight schedule, the ‘Tiger’ spoke in the mixed zone after his debut against Medellín and hinted that he wants to compete.

“The best thing is to play as much as possible. We can be well trained but competition is another thing, competition only comes from adding up games and that is what we need, games. I have been at the club for two weeks, almost the whole team needs it,” said Falcao.

The game between Alianza and Millonarios will be on Sunday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Schedule for the third date of the BetPlay League 2024-2

Saturday July 27th

Once Caldas vs. Nacional

Stadium: Palogrande

Time: 4 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Santa Fe vs. Equity

Stadium: El Campin

Time: 6:10 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Medellin vs. Junior

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Time: 8:20 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Sunday, July 28

Bucaramanga vs. Jaguares

Stadium: Americo Montanini

Time: 3 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Alliance vs. Millonarios

Stadium: Armando Maestre Pavajeau

Time: 5:30 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Pasto vs. Pereira

Stadium: Freedom

Time: 7:45 pm

TV: Win Sports

Monday, July 29

Fortaleza vs. Cali

Stadium: Olaya Herrera

Time: 8 pm

TV: Win Sports

Postponed

Golden Eagles vs. Patriots

Boyaca Chicó vs. Envigado

America vs. Tolima

SPORTS

More Sports News