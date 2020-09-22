Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh met 8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha this morning. Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh took tea for Rajya Sabha MPs. But the suspended MPs refused to drink Harivansh’s tea. PM has praised the Deputy Chairman. Now Harivansh will fast for a day against the uproar of opposition MPs.

The Rajya Sabha passed two important bills related to the agricultural sector by voice vote on Sunday amid heavy uproar by opposition members. Now the third bill can also be introduced in Rajya Sabha today, due to the uproar yesterday it could not be introduced in the House.

On Monday, during the sixth round of senior military commander level talks with China, India insisted on the early withdrawal of Chinese troops from confrontational locations in eastern Ladakh. The sixth round of talks between India and China lasted 14 hours. For the first time, the Joint Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs was present in it.

In India, 75,083 new corona cases have been registered in the last 24 hours and 1053 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than one thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that a record 1,01,468 patients have been cured in 24 hours.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name has been revealed in the drugs case. After Deepika’s drugs connection, now her chat has also surfaced, after which it is believed that now Deepika’s difficulties may also increase.

-IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals suffered big blow, two star players dropped out of the match against CSK

