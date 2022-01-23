This article of the Supreme Law of Mexico is dedicated to education, among the Individual Guarantees, and says: “The education imparted by the State will tend to harmoniously develop all the faculties of the human being and will foster in him, at the same time, love to the Homeland and the awareness of international solidarity, independence and justice… The fourth article establishes, as a complement to the third: “Boys and girls have the right to satisfy their needs for food, health, education and healthy recreation for their integral development. Parents, guardians and custodians have a duty to preserve these rights. The State shall provide what is necessary to foster respect for the dignity of children and the full exercise of their rights. The State will grant facilities to individuals so that they contribute to the fulfillment of the rights of children. But these and other excellent provisions are, in our policy governed by Judeo-Freemasonry, seriously nullified with the crafty introduction of Section I, of the same third article, which says: “Guaranteed by article 24 freedom of belief, said education will be secular and, therefore, will remain completely unrelated to any religious doctrine”. This is equivalent to the expulsion of GOD from schools and a contradiction in the very text of the Constitution, also giving rise to what my friend Agustín Navarro Vázquez said: “Mexico is the only country in the world that is officially atheist.” This happened despite the fact that several times the constituent deputies of Querétaro recognized in the debates that all Mexicans were Catholics.