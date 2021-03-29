Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Arab Gulf Football League was ranked third in the world in terms of clubs attracting Brazilian players, in a very distinct phenomenon, which indicates confidence in the “samba” stars, whether in the list of the four main foreigners in the team, and the very high turnout for their inclusion in the “resident” category. “As the investment for the future, with many of them shining recently.

According to statistics, the Arab Gulf League clubs have registered 54 players this season, between the first team and the youth, so that the UAE is the third destination in the world, in terms of the migration of Brazilian players to play outside their countries.

“League” has outperformed all the five major European leagues, as there are 25 Brazilian players in the English Premier League, 20 players in the Spanish league, 29 players in the Italian, 10 10 German players, and 18 players in the French league.

The Portuguese league tops the list with 141 players due to several factors, most notably the common relationship between Brazil and Portugal, while the Japanese league comes second with 60 players, under the league laws there that allow an unlimited number of foreign players to be included in the team’s list, with the exception of some nationalities, while There are only 5 foreigners on the stadium during the same match.

“Dorina” is ahead of Malta, which has 53 Brazilian players, while the Brazilian presence in Thailand and Turkey stands with 32 players, China 30 players, Greece 26 players, Hong Kong 25 players, Ukraine 24 players, Vietnam 22 players, Saudi Arabia 20 players, Kuwait 13 players, and the number gradually decreases in other leagues, noting that the Dutch league includes only 6 Brazilian players, and in Bahrain the same number, Iraq 5 players, and Egypt only two players.

Brazil is the largest exporter of soccer players in the world, with an average of 1,200 players per year in competitions in various degrees and countries around the world.

Badr Hareb, the former manager of Al Wasl team, believes that one of the most important reasons for the continued presence of the Brazilian player in “Dorina”, and the high number with the resident category, is the talent and performance that are considered high compared to the reasonable price for these players, where the payoff is very appropriate, as is the case. On the other hand with the African players as well, compared to the European players, for example, without forgetting that dealing with them is simple, as the majority of them are good people in dealing, and they know how to fit into the group, which makes them the preferred option, perhaps for most of them. Clubs.

The Iraqi coach, Abdul Wahab Abdel Qader, the owner of the bus journey in our stadiums, attributed their presence in large numbers primarily to brokers who are players ‘intermediaries, who promote them a lot, and they are here and build relationships with players’ mediators here, and thus communicate with clubs.

While Abdelkader admitted that there are distinguished players of Brazilian nationality, he advised the diversity of nationalities within the same team, and not to make Brazilians a majority so that they do not control the coach’s decisions.