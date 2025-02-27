The world of telephony is in constant struggle to adapt to the needs of markets and customers. More and more innovations and incorporations that must be carried out in a mobile And it is important to highlight in front of the rest of the brands to get your product to be the best selling.

At present it has become fashionable create narrow phones, easy to handle and that fit perfectly in any pocket. Far from the old Nokia, who were very thick, the new mobiles are getting thinner. Oppo has decided to step further and launch the finest folding phone in the world.

It is not just a normal mobile, it is folding and when it is closed, it measures nothing more and nothing less than 8.93 millimeters. To get an idea, it is about a millimeter wider than an iPhone 16 Pro and thinner than the honor Magic V, a telephone that once held this title.

FIND N5 Telephone | Oppo

It is about Find N5, a double screen device that can fold and close and that has become a real market revolution that is already Available both in Europe and Asia. Its thickness adapts to that of the USB-C port, and Oppo explained that it was impossible to reduce it more due to this load port.

When the phone is open, it has a measure of 4.21 millimeters at its thinner point, so the definition of the thinner mobile in the world It is only applicable when it is closed. It stands out for its 6.62 -inch outer screen, a titanium hinge and an 8.2 -inch square inner ltpo screen, similar to that of the iPad Mini.