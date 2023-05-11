In the presentation of the “Pixel Fold” phone, “Google” said that it is the thinnest foldable device on the market.

Thanks to the ‘Split View’ feature, users will be able to work on multiple applications simultaneously when unlocking the phone.

The phone comes with two storage options, with a capacity of 128 and 256 GB, according to a report by CNBC.

And the “Pixel Fold” display measures 5.8 inches, and the size of a 7.6-inch tablet when opened, with a screen that works with a resolution of 2208 by 1840 pixels “OLED”.

The phone supports a Tensor G2 processor, weighs 10 ounces, and has “the most durable hinge in foldable phones,” according to the company.

The phone’s battery lasts 24 hours for normal use, and it comes with a charging dock and 8 GB of RAM.

As for the camera of the phone, which costs $ 1,799, it is 48 megapixels for the background.