Ghazi Abdullah’s father from Srinagar was a terrorist and was killed in a police encounter in 1998. But Abdullah passed the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) examination and became an officer. After his father’s death, Abdullah stayed at the Bal Ashram in Bemina, Srinagar, studied there and did not choose the path of terrorism.This is not the first time a youth has done so. Rather, youth in Kashmir are shying away from terrorism and moving towards government jobs. So that it can improve its future. Today youth in Kashmir are going ahead in sports at national and international level. IAS, IPS, KAS or other types of jobs are working hard.

Kashmiri youth are getting recruited in army

Today the youth of Kashmir are more in the army recruitment in Kashmir. The number of youth of Kashmir in the form to be filled for the post in a government department is more than before. It is clear that now Fiza is changing in Kashmir. Terrorism is on the verge of ending in Kashmir.

Law and order reform

In this case, Police DGP Dilbag Singh said that there has been a decrease in incidents related to terrorism in the Union Territory. Not only this, there has been a lot of improvement in law and order this year as compared to last year. At the same time, the hands of terrorism have reduced. The youth are going less on the path of terrorism than last year. The youth of Kashmir is now changing the thinking of Kashmir.

Young is smart

He said that now the youth of Kashmir has understood that they have been misled for many years. That is why he is now taking interest in the country. In Kashmir, the youth are coming forward in the programs run by the security forces. These days a cricket match has been organized in Kashmir. In which youth from every district are participating. Earlier, youth used to get away from such programs. In the camp of separatists, the number of youth who follow their thinking is decreasing.