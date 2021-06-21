The house has been abandoned, the resident has been dead for 88 years, but everything is still there. The china tableware, the tapestries, the ornate wooden cabinets with secret drawers; all his immeasurable wealth, arranged by him and now solidified. In the Musée Nissim Camondo, writer and porcelain artist Edmund de Waal walks around and describes how all this has solidified in his wonderful book. Letters to Camondo. He makes things from dumb objects into telling relics of a time and a life, into bearers of a sad history, the history of a man, Moïse de Camondo (1860-1935) who first lost his wife because she preferred someone else, and when his son Nissim lost in World War I. His daughter Béatrice married and went to live elsewhere. He stayed alone in this house, alone with things.

Just like that, Edmund de Waal walks through the house and sits down here and has a look there. His words turn furniture that I would find ostentatious into small works of art, as he distinguishes the types of wood (“oak and walnut, veneered with bloodwood, amaranth”) and speaks of “driven and gilded bronze”. The patience and craftsmanship of the makers are visible in his words and the love of the owner for what he surrounded himself with. He talks about the arrangements of objects that Camondo made, he understands the pleasure of arranging objects in such a way that they ‘are’ something together, although it is impossible to say what – he does that himself with his installations of porcelain pots. “The pleasure of putting things side by side. And to watch.”

After a while you naturally start to wonder what things mean to us who have so many around us. Do I understand things, do I see them?

De Waal prefaces his book with a Virgil quote: “lacrimae rerum”, it is neatly translated in the notes as “tears of things”. But in translations of The Aeneid, where these words come from, they are usually not translated that way, for they are in a whole sentence – “sunt lacrimae rerum et mentem mortalia tangunt” – and Aeneas says that when he looks at depictions of the Trojan War, at his own history So.

Piet Schrijvers translates: “Here tears flow and people are moved by human suffering”. And Marietje d’Hane-Scheltema: ‘Here tears are flowing over our fate, our earthly existence touches their hearts’. The ‘things’ (‘rerum’) here are the things that happen to people, not objects.

But De Waal wants to see the objects as representatives of the things that happen to people. He also includes a nice Proust quote in his book in which the author talks about “the core of things” by which he does mean objects and about “the deepest meaning of objects.”

Their tears, their meaning, their core.

I look at the tray that is always on the tea cabinet, it is inlaid with white and green and I once bought a vase in the same green color. The tea table contains hyacinth glasses in all kinds of models. My own joyful arrangement, however simple. I am thinking of De Waal who writes ‘This interior was a kind of performance in which you also played a leading role and caught a glimpse of yourself’. Is that right? Yes, from friends I always catch glimpses of themselves in their homes, in the arrangement of their furniture, in the colours, the light, the objects chosen.

I think of a poem by T. van Deel: “Remember the things that survive, / They are not abandoned, / We are the ones who leave us, again and again.”

Marjoleine de Vos is editor of NRC.