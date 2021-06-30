The poet, flamencologist and professor at the University of Murcia (UMU) Antonio Parra yesterday held a meeting with readers and the general public at the Museum of the City of Murcia, where he presented his latest collection of poems, ‘Las cosas del tiempo’ (Renaissance, 2021). Accompanied by the writer Marisa López Soria and Miriam Salinas, a former student of Parra, the also columnist for LA VERDAD and director of the Cumbre Flamenca de Murcia –which has just closed its XXVIII edition– he spoke about life, love and past years, topics addresses in his collection of poems.