The things I didn’t tell you: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

The things I didn’t tell you is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 8 April 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.20. It is a 2018 film directed by William Nicholson. Grace and Edward have been married for thirty years. One day she confesses to her son Jamie that she wants to leave her mother and when Grace finally tells her, she will try to find her balance again and understand that it is never too late to be happy. The leading actors are Annette Bening and Bill Nighy. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to stream The things I didn’t tell you.

Plot

The film tells the story of a married couple, Grace (Annette Bening) and Edward (Bill Nighy). The two have been married for 29 years and their life in the English town of Seaford passes peacefully in a house near the sea among objects accumulated over the years, including many books. Both retired, she deals with the drafting of an anthology of poems, while he is obsessed with the reliability of publications on Wikipedia.

When their son, Jamie (Josh O’Connor), visits them for the weekend, his father reveals his intention to leave his mother for another woman who makes him happy and free to be himself. When Grace hears the news about her, she doesn’t accept that her husband wants to break off their relationship after almost thirty years of marriage. Edward packs up and leaves. Falling into a depression, Grace feels lost without Edward in her small coastal town and she always hopes to see him one day return home with her bags. Jamie tries to help his mother start from scratch and start looking for her serenity. The three will come to terms with the obstacles that life poses along the way and that they will have to be able to face in order to be happy again, each in his own way.

The things I didn’t tell you: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast? Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor, Aiysha Hart, Rose Keegan, Nicholas Burns, Ryan McKen, Ninette Finch, Nicholas Blane, Sally Rogers, Derren Litten, Joel MacCormack. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Annette BeningGrace

Bill NighyEdward

Josh O’ConnorJamie

Aiysha HartJess

Rose KeeganReceptionist

Nicholas BurnsGary

Ryan McKenDev

Ninette Finch – Headscarf Lady

Nicholas Blane: Priest

Sally RogersAngela

Derren Litten: Man

Joel MacCormack: Computer salesman

Streaming and TV

Where to see Things I didn’t tell you on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 8 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.