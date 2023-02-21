Over the past few years many games related to traitor mechanics have begun to appear: taking this very intriguing dynamic, various transpositions have sprung up around, starting from the most classic (such as with videogames such as Among Us and Eville) up to more difficult and complex things. However, what colored our 2021 – the color that we have carried on up to this article – is The Thing, The Board Gamea board game designed for 1 to 8 players that will make you spend time doubting every living thing in the room (as you will understand after reading our review).

Where we are?

Norway, military base – as in the film, so in this board game we will find each other dispersed within this location without a radio and the possibility of communicating externally, and with problems to solve in order to escape. However, the real enigma starts from the first action of the game: one of the players is the Thingthis terrifying alien creature who in disguise will play as you, and it’s up to you to figure out who it is.

If the game starts with a very classic incipit, the real terror comes only after a few turns: because the players – who will be forced to work together to ensure that the base does not end up destroyed under the snow – every time they meet in a room to perform an action, they will share a contact. Precisely for this reason, if one of the two is the Thing, the other player is at risk of being infected (through an interesting dynamic made up of three floppy disks, two chances and 50% of coming out badly).

So while you try to solve one of the problems of the base, between being able to send an SOS, find the keys to the helicopter or the snowcat, or wait for help, you will also have to keep track – thanks to the suspect bar – of each contact: this is because if the Thing runs away with you, you still lose.

Game dynamics

Speaking more specifically of the dynamics, the game will bring the players to perform actions on their turn, that is choose one of the roomsAnd play an action card (of the three he holds in his hand): these will be Use (to activate the effect), Repair (to remove a damage counter from that room) or Sabotage (to place a damage token inside the room). The cards will be played face down, but an ingenious mechanic will take care of making everything more chaotic: the leader of the turn (which will be chosen based on who will hold the Leader token, which will go to a random room each round) will take these cards, add a random one, shuffle and then it will be up to him to assign them to the players. This means that even if you intend to use the comm room to send the SOS, the leader could give you another card and mess up the plans, perhaps because he is the Thing or just because he deemed it important to give space to other actions. The leader also played the first card of that deck created, you can choose to stop at any time (both for the risk of having internal sabotage and for sabotaging the actions of others).

The rooms are mainly divided into two types: some will be from maintenanceothers from usage. The former, such as the boiler or the kitchen, will allow you to arrange the consumables (oil barrels and rations), which if they run out would lead to problems for the game. Going in order, in the boiler room and the electric one, once the barrels are finished, the two locations will begin to damage each other: when the electricity room is destroyed, then the players will start playing cards from hand randomly; far more serious instead the boiler, which in case it ends up destroyed would start a countdown with marker that would lead tofrostbite of the players. For the rations however, at the end of these the players will no longer play with three action cards in hand, but with two.

You can immediately understand how vital it will be keep the base active, hoping to avoid the damage taken by the weather die, which will affect the loss of consumables; yet, you will also have to think about advancing in the game, perhaps repairing the Communications Room (so as to send an SOS), or look for weapons to fight or items to escape. In short, the game is definitely a lot collaborativeand for this very reason the traitor’s mechanics – also thanks to the systems designed to confuse the waters – works wonderfully.

As we said, every time two players meet in a room, they could exchange the infected token (thus leading the Thing to have more allies), and these meetings will be vitali especially when you have to to take back the dogs that had escaped from the menageriewhich they could in turn infect (to see it, just draw a token from the appropriate bag).

Of course, if there’s a traitor there’s one discussion: for this in the dedicated phase you can discuss and point the finger at your suspicions. This will cause the suspect tokens (at the top of the board) to move forward until those most suspicious players are forced to play with their cards face up, simulating a greater level of attention dedicated to that character. Obviously other mechanisms will help decipher the traitor’s tactics: among all, the bags of blood will be the ones that will make you reveal if the most suspected is actually human or the Thing: in the first case, the suspect token will go into the free zone (at least until it has new contact with another player), otherwise, the Thing will reveal itself and a phase will begin where the monster will have to destroy and fight the players, while they will try to escape (turning everything into an asymmetrical game).

The Thing, The Board Game, comes with gods really well made materials: Gas barrels and ration boxes are in 3D, as are the dog miniatures. The story is different for the characters, who instead are 2D in cardboard; the various counters will also have to be de-cutted, but for the latter and for the characters the Kickstarter version boasts add-ons that will give you 3D miniatures and plastic counters. Cards are standard size, and will require 63.5 x 88 protectors.

Our considerations

First, it must be said that this game has managed to capture the claustrophobic and distressing atmosphere of the film exceptionally original: the narrative component is very strong and engaging, considering that each player will spend his time trying to figure out who the Thing really is. The tactical aspect of the game is just as exciting: every player has to try to avoid getting infected, try to accumulate enough resources and items to survive. And work together to achieve common goalssuch as restoring power or repairing the communication system.

There are different variations game, which allow you to change the rules according to the number of players or personal preference, but the game shines when you reach 7/8 people (although even in a few and solo is still fun). If we had to highlight a flaw of the title, it is the complexity of the rules, which can be a bit excessive for less experienced players, but which once you understand the dynamics will become so comfortable to develop that the game will start to flow a lot.