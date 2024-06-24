Among the many announcements that arrived during the week of the Summer Game Fest there was also that of The Thing: Remastered, a remastered edition of the 2002 horror shooter sequel to John Carpenter’s The Thing. Although it is not a real remake, the developers of Nightdive Studios have revealed that the game will have some substantial improvementswith the goal of realizing part of the game’s original vision through today’s technologies.
“Computer Artworks (the studio that made the original game) was very, very happy, and rightly so I might add, with the game they produced, but they were also aware of the limitationsthings they couldn’t do simply because the technology, the game engine, didn’t support the vision they had in mind,” said Larry Kuperman, business development director at Nightdive Studios, in an interview with GamesRadar.
“And, without going into too much detail, without giving away any spoilers, there are some things we were able to realize from the original vision of developers. It’s a very important thing for us.”
The Thing: Remastered will be as we remember it, but it will be better than the original game
Kuperman didn’t give specific details about the changes made, but he left us a hint: “It will be played the way you remember the original game, but that wasn’t the way it was actually played.”
Let’s assume it’s a play on words to mean that the remaster will be in line with the honey memories of the players, more than with the original The Thing from 2002, given that sometimes memory tends to “overestimate” a game with many years behind it. For example, have you ever replayed a title that was ten or more years old and were amazed by the fact that you remembered it graphically much better than it actually is?
In any case, we will understand better what Kuperman means in a few months. The Thing: Remastered is scheduled to launch by the end of 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
#Remastered #realize #original #vision #game #Nightdive #Studios #promises
Leave a Reply