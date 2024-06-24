Among the many announcements that arrived during the week of the Summer Game Fest there was also that of The Thing: Remastered, a remastered edition of the 2002 horror shooter sequel to John Carpenter’s The Thing. Although it is not a real remake, the developers of Nightdive Studios have revealed that the game will have some substantial improvementswith the goal of realizing part of the game’s original vision through today’s technologies.

“Computer Artworks (the studio that made the original game) was very, very happy, and rightly so I might add, with the game they produced, but they were also aware of the limitationsthings they couldn’t do simply because the technology, the game engine, didn’t support the vision they had in mind,” said Larry Kuperman, business development director at Nightdive Studios, in an interview with GamesRadar.

“And, without going into too much detail, without giving away any spoilers, there are some things we were able to realize from the original vision of developers. It’s a very important thing for us.”