Cristiano Ronaldo pulled chewing gum out of his underpants during 2022 World Cup match

Portuguese national team spokesman Francisco Abreu said that it was the team’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo who pulled out of his shorts during the 2022 World Cup match in Qatar against Ghana. It became known expressen.

Abreu said the 37-year-old took out the chewing gum. “Nothing more. It’s just chewing gum,” he said.

On November 25, journalists from the Portuguese edition of A Bola drew attention to the fact that Ronaldo, who was in the opponent’s penalty area, who at that moment did not actively participate in the episode, looked for something in his underpants for several seconds, and then chewed it on the run and continued the game. The source of the publication insisted that it was an energy supplement.

Portugal defeated Ghana in the first round match of the 2022 World Cup group stage with a score of 3:2. Ronaldo converted the penalty.

In the next match, the Portuguese will meet with Uruguay. The match will take place on November 28 and will start at 22:00 Moscow time.