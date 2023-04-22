Muscovite found a unicycle in the garbage, and it blew up his apartment

A thing found by a Muscovite in a garbage dump blew up his apartment. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, the incident occurred in the metropolitan area of ​​Zyuzino. An elderly man saw a unicycle in a landfill and decided to bring the find home, and when he fell asleep, the vehicle exploded.

A powerful fire started in the Russian’s apartment, but he managed to get out through the first floor window and was almost not injured. The fire destroyed everything that was in the hallway of the apartment, including the Muscovite’s documents.

The victim suggested that the cause of the explosion and fire was a malfunction of the unicycle battery. “It’s like – worse than gunpowder, lithium! There’s a fire there [горел]like rocket fuel, ”said the Muscovite.

