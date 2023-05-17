The former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa (2007-2017) assured this Wednesday that the “cross death” decreed by the current president, Guillermo Lasso, is illegalwhich implies the dissolution of the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, and the advancement of general elections.

In a message on social media, Correa questioned the argument of “serious political and internal commotion” put forward by Lasso to resort to this constitutional figure in the midst of the censorship impeachment trial against him that was taking place in Parliament for an alleged crime of embezzlement (embezzlement).

“What Lasso does is illegal. Obviously there is no ‘internal commotion’. He just couldn’t buy enough assembly members to save himself. In any case, it is the great opportunity to get rid of Lasso, his government and his rented assembly members, and recover the homeland,” said Correa.

Ecuadorians:

This is illegal. It is obvious that there is no state of internal commotion, but a political trial in application of the Constitution.

In any case, it is the great opportunity to send Lasso, his government and his legislators for hire home.

“It is obvious that there is no state of internal commotion, but a political trial in application of the Constitution,” he added.

Next, the former Ecuadorian president had an impact on the military contingent that from the early hours of the morning was arranged outside the Assembly, indicating that “all the masks fall off those who speak of democracy without ever having believed in it.”

The political trial against Lasso was promoted by a group of opposition forces, among them the parliamentary group of Union for Hope (Unes), related to Correa; and the conservative Social Christian Party (PSC), joined by some members of the Pachakutik indigenous movement, the Democratic Left (ID) and other independent legislators.

The opposition launched the trial at Lasso’s weakest moment in his almost two years in office, after his heavy defeat in the electoral appointment of February 5, where the Government lost the referendum proposed to make reforms to the Constitution and correísmo was the winner of the local elections.

The accusation was based on an alleged embezzlement produced from some oil maritime transport contracts with presumed conditions detrimental to the State signed by the state company Flopec and the private firm Amazonas Tankers.

The opposition singled out Lasso for allegedly not having done anything to terminate them, but Lasso refuted that they were signed in the previous administration of former President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) and, already under his management, changes were applied to improve conditions.

The trial formally began in the plenary session of the Assembly on Tuesday, where Lasso presented his defense statement in which he called the process an institutional assault carried out by the opposition and reiterated that the accusation is unfounded.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, upon his arrival at the Assembly to intervene in the impeachment trial against him.

Given the uncertainty about whether the Government would manage to save the motion of censure, Lasso announced on Wednesday the application of the “cross death”, that will allow him to govern through decrees until his successor takes office, despite the fact that the opposition assured that it could not do so because the impeachment trial was already underway.

“Ecuadorians and Ecuadorians: this is the best decision to give a constitutional solution to the political crisis and internal commotion that Ecuador is enduring and return to the Ecuadorian people the power to decide their future in the next elections,” Lasso said in his message to the nation.

