The old man trusted her. That is why he hired her two months ago as her assistant, enough time for the woman to defraud him of 40,000 euros. The Civil Guard has arrested a 50-year-old woman who was taking care of an 89-year-old man in Cabezón de la Sal (Cantabria) and from whom she appropriated 32,000 euros that he kept in a bank account and another 8,000 that he kept at his home. Likewise, the arrested woman convinced the major to modify her will in her favor. The first investigations suggest that she became the administrator of her financial resources with the excuse of managing expenses to subtract the funds from her. The Civil Guard is also investigating the couple of the main suspect as a possible collaborator in the fraud and theft.

The operation, as reported by the armed institute, began at the end of July, when the octogenarian denounced that he had run out of savings. The deceased “took advantage of the vulnerable situation of the victim to extract the savings from her bank account, change the domiciliation of the pension, steal some 8,000 euros in cash from her home and convince the old man to modify the will in her favor,” according to pray in a note released this morning. To this sum are added the 32,000 euros that she quickly withdrew from that account. The Civil Guard has also highlighted that the assistant persuaded the Cantabrian to draw up a will in favor of her, for which they believe that he argued that in this way proper care of her could be guaranteed on her part.

More information

The sudden emptying of the accounts surprised the person affected, according to the ROCA team from Cabezón de la Sal, specialized in assisting the elderly. The first corporal of this group, Diego Lamadrid, explains that the man “has no family, just a couple of cousins, no family partner support”, so he commented on what happened with his environment and it was these people who alerted the guards, moving these the next day to find out the facts and to present the complaint. “He is relatively well, for his age he is very well,” says Lamadrid about the victim, who has refused to speak in the media.

The man explained to them that he had reached an agreement with a neighbor from the town so that she could attend to him. And so they discovered that she had entered her personal and financial life to decline to charge for her work: “She told him that she preferred not to charge anything, that she managed the money and was taking the corresponding money; she had the will to take over the economy of the man who trusted her ”. The corporal details that by focusing on the defendant’s bank movements, they found that she went with the man to the bank to open a common account and that she immediately began to divert the funds there to dispose of them and constantly extract cash in branches.

Among the expenses, “abundant purchases and payments for services in public administrations” stand out, still to be specified, but apparently “payment of debts or taxes.” The woman was summoned to the Cantabrian barracks and there “she recounted informal things, justifying herself with the old man’s authorization, with a certain theatricality, but when she declared with the lawyer she did not want to speak.” The agents are also investigating the couple of the arrested woman, a 63-year-old from Santander, for possible collaboration for these crimes of fraud and theft.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The agent celebrates the gratitude of the man, who in a video released by the Civil Guard walks with one of the uniformed men and chats with him. Lamadrid recalls that they will follow up on what the money is recovered and that the ROCA system serves to assist people in this situation and that it will be in charge of requesting aid, together with contacts with social workers, to “reduce the situation of economic precariousness” of the victim.