The carob is being confirmed as the new black gold of the countryside, with prices that have tripled. And thieves have set their sights on this bean. The Civil Guard has clarified the theft of more than 114 tons of carob beans in the provinces of Cádiz, Valencia, Castellón and Málaga, and has arrested five people in relation to these events, while another 32 are being investigated. The great rise in the prices of this fruit in the market has triggered the thefts in recent months. Basically used as feed for livestock, the fruit of the carob or carob tree has become fashionable due to its properties, its use as a thickener and a growing demand by the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. Spain is the world’s leading producer and the Valencian Community, one of the autonomies with the highest harvest of this product, which in times came to be called “chocolate for the poor”.

The Roca teams, the Civil Guard units specialized in solving robberies perpetrated in the countryside, have been in charge of the actions in the different provinces. “Five years ago a kilo of carob cost between 30 and 40 cents. Now the price ranges from 1.40 to 2.20 euros, approximately”, say sources from the Roca de Valencia group. “This product has become fashionable in the food sector, to make organic flour and as a thickener to make mayonnaise, ice cream and chocolate, among other things”, he explains. This, added to its use as an ingredient for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and natural food industries, has made carob fashionable and its price is going through the roof.

One of the arrests has taken place in Valencia, for crimes of theft, misappropriation and documentary falsification, while eight people have been investigated. The agents inspected several stores where they detected the illegal sale of more than 37 tons of carob. The author had falsified his personal data to register in the Registry of Agricultural Producers (REGEPA). Once the procedure was completed, the detainee bought carob beans of illicit origin and delivered them to various stores. The agents detained him, seized most of the invoicing of the merchandise and 93 falsified DATA documents (Agrarian Accompaniment and Traceability Documents), which have been brought to justice. Two other people have been arrested in Castellón as alleged perpetrators of several carob thefts and for the theft of 7,900 kilos of this fruit, respectively.

In the province of Cádiz, agents have seized 40,000 kilos of carob beans, have arrested two people for alleged robbery crimes and another five have been investigated for theft in an operation that has been carried out for the last six months. The thefts have occurred in fields, warehouses and private farms. In the towns of Puerto Serrano and Arcos de la Frontera, several tons of carob had been stolen from private farms where the plantation was located. During the inspections, the owners of the facilities could not prove the traceability of the product they received and did not know if its origin was legal.

While in Malaga, 650 kilograms of carob beans have been seized and 19 people have been investigated for crimes of theft, reception and falsification of a commercial document in the Axarquía region. The investigations began due to the existence of several reports of theft of this fruit in farms located in the towns of Benarmargosa, Comares, Canillas del Aceituno, Sedella and Periana. The agents identified several individuals who were engaged in the theft of carob beans and inspected two warehouses where the stolen fruits arrived without any type of control. Those investigated even registered the sale of carob beans in the name of third parties to give legal appearance to the transactions they carried out.