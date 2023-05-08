Madrid (AFP)

Spanish police have opened an investigation into a robbery that took place on Monday night at the home of Real Madrid’s Spanish football international, Rodrygo, according to police sources.

The sources said that the robbery took place at the player’s house in a city near the capital, Madrid, in the early morning, explaining that a “private security guard notified” the police.

And when the policemen arrived at the scene, they discovered, “the door was broken and several rooms were upside down,” but the contents and value of the stolen items taken by the thieves are unknown at the present time.

The theft took place a day after Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the final match of the King’s Cup in Seville, where Rodrigo scored a double (2 and 70).

Rodrigo joined the list of players who were robbed in the Spanish capital, like his teammates Dani Carvajal and Frenchman Karim Benzema, whose house was robbed last year during his team’s match against Elche.

The Spanish Civil Guard and the European police “Europol” announced in October 2019 the dismantling of a network of thieves targeting soccer players from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The Spanish media then indicated that among the victims of this network of thieves was Benzema, his former colleague in the Royal Club, the current midfielder for Manchester United, the English international, Brazilian Casemiro, and the current Arsenal midfielder, Ghanaian Thomas Partey, who was playing at the time with Atletico Madrid.