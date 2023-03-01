Alejandro P. has as many police records as years: 27. In his criminal history, his vital evolution can be guessed. From moon landings to butron robberies. Various crimes against road safety are also interspersed. “Basically due to accidents while fleeing from the police,” says sub-inspector Esteban, one of the agents who has participated in the last arrest of the eternal thief. “I won’t stop until I have a villa in Miami,” he told investigators. Alejandro was the head of a family network that had set up a clandestine Apple store in a house in the Madrid neighborhood of Orcasitas with the devices stolen from a Zaragoza ship.

The continuous and undisguised lines at the doors of that house in the south of Madrid drew the attention of some little bird that alerted the police that something strange was happening there. The agents secretly positioned themselves in the surroundings and saw the movement of people who stayed inside for a few minutes and left with full bags. On one of those journeys, they identified and arrested two individuals from whom several iPads were confiscated for which they did not have any receipt or proof of payment. The serial number indicated that they came from a batch of electronic devices that had been stolen just a few weeks before from a ship in the province of Zaragoza. The value of the stolen objects exceeded two million euros.

After the arrest of these two men, the rest of those involved went on alert and quickly emptied that house that had been a temporary Apple store for a few days. When the policemen obtained the order to enter and search the house, one of the occupants told them: “We were waiting for you last night, now you won’t find anything.” They were wrong. With the speed of moving the loot to another safe place, a few Air Pods had been left in a bag of bread, in the middle of the slices. But that was only the tip of the iceberg. The agents had already identified other houses of those involved. In another of these floors they found the jackpot, under the floor.

The agents went to that second home, in which, at first glance, they found nothing. But the keen eye of one of the agents was fixed on a hatch in one of the common areas of the building. When you open it, a lot of dust and darkness, and a huge open space. They went down the metal stairs with their mobile flashlight and there, at the end of the room, in a corner, a bunch of colored bags with what the investigators were looking for: everything they had taken from Zaragoza.

By mid-January, the thieves had spent two whole days patiently removing all the iPads, computers and headphones from that ship in Aragon. “They had entered through two holes and had dedicated the weekend to loading everything,” explains Sub-Inspector Esteban. In February, the time had come to put it up for sale in the neighborhood thanks to word of mouth. “They wanted to sell everything quickly and in large quantities, they were not interested in putting items on Wallapop,” adds the agent.

The investigations advanced and the agents were able to link this robbery in Zaragoza to another very similar one in the province of Ávila. If the criminals had disconnected the security equipment on the Aragonese ship, the same thing did not happen on the other occasion and the video surveillance cameras recorded the image of one of the thieves. Although he was dressed completely in black and wearing a balaclava, he inadvertently rolled up one of the criminal’s sleeves and revealed a tattoo of a crown on his arm. The same one worn by Alejandro P.

The policemen baptized the operation Thermopylae, because several investigative groups had to join forces in record time, as the Spartans and the Athenians did to finish off the Persian enemy in the battle of the same name. If the story is applied to Orcasitas, Xerxes would be Alexander and the objective was to locate his warehouse and recover the objects as soon as possible. “Especially in an area where this group has controlled the streets and they always notice if they see someone they don’t know,” admits one of the agents.

Robbery is his way of life, as shown by the doubt that assailed Alejandro when he was in front of the police: “When we arrested him, he asked us: ‘But which one are you going to put in me?’ As if he had already lost count, ”reflects the sub-inspector. In fact, the investigations are still open in search of more blows like these two. The objects stolen in Ávila, some 250 Asos brand computers, had already been sold when the police discovered these two hiding places. “When we got to his house, he asked us if we were from the Civil Guard. They are used to playing distraction and acting in different territories to try to prevent us from coordinating”, adds the police officer.

Along with Alejandro, two other members of the organization have been arrested, those whose participation in the robberies has been proven. The last of the blows of the man who aspires to a villa in Miami.

