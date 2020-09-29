A man in the south of Moscow, trying to steal a car, ran over its owner and attacked a policeman while trying to escape. On Monday, September 28, reports “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media” with reference to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

The incident took place on Brateevskaya street. The duty station received a message about the theft of a car. The law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found out that the owner of the foreign car left the keys in the ignition lock and got out of the car. At this moment, the attacker got behind the wheel, started the car and drove off. The owner of the car grabbed the door with his hands and, as the car picked up speed, was under the wheels. The hijacker lost control and crashed into a fence.

According to Volk, one of the eyewitnesses to the incident held the attacker while the others lifted the car to extract the victim from there, who was later sent to the hospital, writes RIAMO… When the police were questioning the hijacker, he suddenly hit one of the inspectors and tried to escape, but was arrested. A criminal case has been initiated on unlawful possession of a car.

