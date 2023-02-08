Raphael Odogwu’s is a story of thick shoes and a fine brain. His idol Romelu Lukaku sent him the shoes he plays with: he looks like him in terms of physical structure and he has always been inspired by him, even in choosing the number 90 with which he set foot for the first time in Serie B. Size joined by over 30s (32 years old on 28 January), however time well spent even off the field: the long love story with Clarissa who became his wife, but also the course of studies.