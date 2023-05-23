Yes ok the previous days there had been a warmth that predicted stronger temperatures would comethe Sinaloans were surprised from one day to the next go from 34-36 degrees to above 40, as, for example, yesterday when the thermometer rose to 43, although the wind chill was around 46. The forecasts are for a very hot summer due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, and from experience the public knows that when the heat becomes extreme, health problems appear.

IT IS BECAUSE of them that it does not hurt to recommend to the population be careful when exposing yourself to the sun, especially minors and older adults. The so-called “heat stroke” has claimed lives in past years and it is better to be safe than sorry. Hydrate yourself well, stay in the shade as much as possible and take care of your loved ones as the temperature could rise a few more degrees.

“You cannot make calls according to anyone’s interest”: Ramiro Hernández to the 14 applicants

Marco Osuna ratifies his aspirations for the presidency of the PRI in Sinaloa: “The CEN belittles us”

“For dignity I must separate”: Jesús Hernández for resignation from the Internal Processes Commission of the PRI Sinaloa

Faustino Hernández assesses his departure from the PRI by call: “It means that the PRI does not concern us

#thermometer #jumped #population #extreme #precautions