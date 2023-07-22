The authorities of Panama have issued an alert this Friday due to the high thermal sensation that affects the country for the second day in a row. It is expected that this can reach up to 48 degrees Celsius, exceeding 42 degrees registered on Thursday in several regions of the Panamanian territory.

The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrography of Panama (IMHPA) has launched a “vigilance notice for high thermal sensation”, which will remain in force until 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT). This alert covers nine of the ten provinces of the country, including the one that houses the Panamanian capital, and two of the six indigenous regions.

According to the IMHPA, dry conditions and a hot environment persist in the country due to the presence of air masses with a significant or sufficient percentage of relative humidity. This generates a thermal sensation that oscillates between 32 and 48 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological agency has warned about the possibility of “hot flashes or heat stroke”. However, he also stressed that a tendency to improve and refresh the environment is expected in the coming days.

Emanuel Velásquez, IMHPA meteorologist, urged the population to take all necessary prevention measures, emphasizing staying adequately hydrated. Likewise, he warned about the high to very high ultraviolet radiation in the country on Friday.

Wind chill refers to the perception of cold or heat that a person experiences, influenced by a combination of meteorological factors.

According to the official forecast, temperatures in Panama will oscillate between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

On Thursday, Panama’s social networks were flooded with comments related to the extreme heat, a phenomenon in a country already known for its hot and humid climatebut had not experienced such high levels of wind chill, reaching 42 degrees Celsius or more.

Panama, located in the neotropical region, has a predominantly tropical climate, with average temperatures that generally vary between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

