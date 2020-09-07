It took hundreds of thousands of years for Bourbon water to acquire its soothing and sedative properties underground. Outstanding qualities, “it is really the thermal water of Bourbon-l’Archambault with this heat, with its anti-inflammatory properties, which reminds us that it is magic“, testifies a spa agent.

The construction of thermal baths by the Romans

“It is a thermal spa already frequented by the Celts and which will be taken over by the Romans who will build magnificent thermal baths.“, comments Benoît Maouzé, historian.”This water is a global action on well-being“, explains Joëlle Barland-Laporte, rheumatologist. Every year nearly 5,000 people come to Bourbon-l’Archambault for treatment.

