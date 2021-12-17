In winter, especially in cold weather, it is necessary to monitor chronic diseases and follow a number of recommendations in order to maintain health. Therapist, immunologist Irina Yartseva spoke about this on December 17.

As the specialist noted, due to the weather, meteorological people may experience ailments, and, first of all, those who have vascular pathologies are at risk.

“In people who have diseases that are associated with damage to the vascular wall, they just need to monitor their main sores … Correct the pressure, if it is hypertensive, drugs, diabetics – sugar, then their vessels will be less damaged,” she said she is in conversation with “Star”…

In addition, Yartseva complained about physical education, noting the greatest benefits from cardio exercise.

“Go for a walk. This is the most positive physical activity affecting blood vessels, it allows you to train blood vessels for different things, ”said the therapist.

She also added that it negatively affects the body in severe frosts and dry air. Due to the fact that it is getting cold outside, the heating of the premises begins to increase. As a result, as Yartseva clarified, the humidity level can fall below 20% at a rate of 60%. In this regard, the specialist recommended using a humidifier.

Yartseva also advised drinking more fluids and limiting coffee consumption, especially for the elderly and those with vascular diseases. According to the therapist, these measures will compensate for pressure drops.

