Anna Markovich, therapist of the SberZdorovye online medical service, spoke on Tuesday, May 25, about how to properly run without harm to health.

So, according to her, at the beginning of a run, a person should devote at least 15 minutes to a warm-up. This, as the therapist notes, will help prepare the joints and muscles for the load. Then you should start running at a low pace, which will avoid some injuries and optimize physical effort. Classes with a trainer or a group of the running community can help with this, Markovic clarified.

At the same time, she noted that a person should first start jogging from a short distance, since the increase in load should occur gradually. In addition, rest days should be done.

“If you do not give yourself time to recover for a long time, this can lead to a rather dangerous state of overtraining and chronic fatigue, in which adrenal hormones are released, which leads to the so-called adrenal exhaustion. In this case, it may take several months to return to the previous training regimen, “Markovich emphasized in an interview with”RIA News“.

The doctor also looked at the choice of running shoes. So, she advises to stay on specialized models of sneakers with good cushioning and foot support. This, the specialist specifies, helps to reduce the impact of shock loading on the joints.

Markovich said that any person can start running if there are no medical contraindications. However, in the case of diseases of the cardiovascular system, it is recommended to consult a cardiologist, perform an electrocardiogram and take a test.

Earlier, on May 22, Andrey Belevsky, the chief pulmonologist of the Moscow health department, said that running along the streets of a big city could be harmful to health. According to him, due to physical activity, air exchange increases, which means that more harmful substances enter the body.