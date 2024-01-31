Therapist Rusakov: your head may hurt due to old scars and anger

Headaches may have unobvious causes, warned therapist Alexey Rusakov. them he listed in a conversation with News.ru.

According to Rusakov, the pain can occur due to old skull injuries. “If you haven’t worked on the scar, this is one of the reasons why you get headaches for a long time in a certain position,” said the doctor.

Headaches, he continued, can also occur due to injuries that do not allow the diaphragm to breathe fully. The therapist explained that in this case, the blood and lymph thicken over time and flow poorly from the head, intracranial and intraocular pressure increases, and the head begins to hurt.

In addition, this problem can also arise due to an emotional state. As Rusakov clarified, a headache can appear when a person is angry or when he is tired.

