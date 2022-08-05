The diet of a modern person is not always sufficient in terms of vitamin and mineral composition; biologically active additives (BAA) are designed to solve this problem. This was told to Izvestia on August 4 by a general practitioner, dietitian at SM-Clinic Elena Tikhomirova.

As the expert explained, dietary supplements are biologically active substances aimed at improving human health. In Russia, such additives are equated to food products. The purpose of dietary supplements is to compensate for the lack of certain essential vitamins and microelements in the human body. At the same time, the amount of the active substance should be less than or equal to the physiological norm, that is, the content of essential vitamins in it should be 100% or less of the norm, Tikhomirova specified.

“The fact is that our food set is not always sufficient in terms of vitamin and mineral composition. At the same time, calculations were made at the Research Institute of Nutrition, the results of which showed that the amount of vitamins, minerals and other substances necessary for the body to function properly is contained in a diet, the calorie content of which will be 6000 kcal! We eat much fewer calories, so we make up for the deficiencies of essential substances with the help of biologically active food supplements, ”the doctor noted.

She clarified that dietary supplements are divided into three large groups. The first category, nutraceuticals, includes substances that include proteins, amino acids, vitamins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, and dietary fiber to improve the nutritional characteristics of our food. There are also so-called parapharmaceuticals – drugs that are aimed at improving the vital activity of any organ. For example, drugs to improve the functioning of the joints, to improve the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract, etc. The third group of drugs called “prebiotics” is necessary to improve the action of the gastrointestinal tract.

According to Tikhomirova, it is better to buy dietary supplements in a pharmacy, specialized stores and on the official website of the manufacturer – this is how the consumer will protect himself from counterfeiting.

“Before taking dietary supplements, you should definitely consult with your doctor. You should not take a large number of drugs at the same time, as this can lead to negative health consequences, ”the specialist added.

In June, doctor-expert of the Gemotest laboratory, Doctor of Biological Sciences Oksana Gizinger, spoke about the negative consequences of a lack of vitamins and minerals. In particular, this condition can lead to weakness, headaches, depressed mood, skin and hair problems, and other unpleasant consequences. According to the doctor, there are two “unhealthy” extremes when it comes to taking vitamins and minerals. In the first case, a person does not care about the balance of nutrients at all, which is dangerous by depleting the body. The second problem is associated with the uncontrolled intake of nutritional supplements without prior diagnosis and doctor’s prescription, which can lead to a dangerous overabundance of one or another substance.