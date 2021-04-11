In the spring, ticks are active. To protect yourself from their bite, you need to take precautions. Them in conversation with RIA News described by the therapist Nikolai Doldo.

If there is a threat of a tick attack, you should wear light-colored clothing with an elastic band and a hood. In this case, the pants need to be tucked into socks, the doctor advised. He also noted the importance of using mite sprays.

To protect yourself from being bitten, you should inspect your clothes and body for ticks every 15 minutes. In particular, attention should be paid to the armpits, neck, groin, and ears. On returning home, another thorough examination is required, Doldo stressed.

For maximum protection against tick-borne encephalitis, you must be vaccinated. If the tick nevertheless bit, you need to seek help from a doctor or carefully remove the insect yourself. As the therapist specified, this should be done without sudden movements, without squeezing the tick’s body. After removing it, you need to treat the wound with alcohol or iodine.

“Once the tick is removed, you can store it for infestation testing. To do this, place it in a small glass bottle with a tight lid and put a cotton swab slightly moistened with water there. Close the bottle with a lid and store it in the refrigerator until it is transported to the laboratory, ”the expert explained.