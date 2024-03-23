A new date of FIFA friendlies is taking place where England and Brazil face each other in a very promising match if it is a spectacle considering that both teams have a squad of high-level players.
In a match that started very intense, just 14 minutes into the first half the English footballer Kyle Walker set off all the alarms both in England and in Manchester City, which must play in a very few days the quarter-finals of the Champions League against nothing more and nothing less than Real Madrid.
However, conspiracy theories on social networks in relation to the injuries suffered by several citizen players on this FIFA date did not take long to appear.
It is the Real Madrid fans who begin to suspect that it is a masterpiece of Pep Guardiola to take care of his players.
Four starting players for Pep Guardiola presented certain problems in the run-up to their respective friendlies and this gave rise to the public beginning to suspect a play from behind to protect themselves in the face of the quarter-final matches that will take place on the next 9 April at the stadium Santiago Bernabeu.
For now, the reality is that England captain Walker has been replaced due to a possible tendon injury, which in the next few hours will be confirmed if it is serious or simply a precautionary change.
