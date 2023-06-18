The theory of everything: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Biographical film on Stephen Hawking, famous physicist, astrophysicist and cosmologist, is the film adaptation of the biography Traveling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, written by Jane Wilde Hawking, ex-wife of the physicist, published in Italy from Piemme Editions.

Plot

In 1963 the young Stephen Hawking is a cosmologist at the University of Cambridge who is trying to find a unifying equation to explain the birth of the universe and how it would have been at the dawn of time. At a university party he meets literature student Jane Wilde: both are attracted to each other, and soon Stephen invites Jane to the spring dance where the two share their first kiss under the stars.

Their love story is hampered, however, by the appearance of Stephen’s degenerative disease, progressive muscular atrophy. Even Hawking’s studies are compromised due to the daily difficulties he is subjected to: walking, writing and finally speaking become obstacles for the young cosmologist. An initial rejection of the disease is later overcome by Jane’s determination to stay by Stephen’s side, loving him and taking charge of her health.

After the wedding, they start living together. Stephen gets worse day by day, and will soon be forced to move around in a wheelchair. Jane has two children and her efforts to look after her husband become considerable. While Stephen presents his new theory of the origin and end of the universe in front of a congress of scientists, Jane, who feels the weight of family life, finds comfort in the weekly meetings with the church choir.

Here he meets Jonathan, a young widowed music teacher, who slowly fits into the Hawking family. Inevitably, Stephen’s condition worsens and, during a theatrical performance in which he participates by invitation, he falls ill. Jane decides to break away from Jonathan, towards whom she has feelings of hers, moreover reciprocated, to assist her husband. The latter is saved thanks to a tracheotomy which will cause him, however, to lose his voice. Destroyed by the lack of the only motor faculty that remained to him, Hawking sinks into complete abandonment. It will be the help of Elaine, a nurse who will be able to make him communicate through a board with colors and letters, to make him able to express himself again.

The theory of everything: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Theory of Everything, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Eddie RedmayneStephen Hawking

Felicity Jones – Jane Wilde Hawking

Maxine PeakeElaine Mason

Charlie Cox as Jonathan Hellyer Jones

Emily WatsonBeryl Wilde

Guy Oliver-Watts: George Wilde

David ThewlisDennis William Sciama

Harry LloydBrian

Simon McBurneyFrank Hawking

Abigail CrutendenIsabel Hawking

Charlotte HopePhilippa Hawking

Lucy ChappellMary Hawking

Christian McKayRoger Penrose

Enzo CilentiKip Thorne

Alice Orr-Ewing as Diana King

Georg NikoloffIsaak Markovich Khalatnikov

Thomas Morrison Carter

Michael MarcusEllis

Gruffudd Glyn: Rees

Simon ChandlerJohn Taylor

Tom PriorRobert Hawking

