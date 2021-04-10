When I began attending the lectures of Professor Hans King H. Küng on Catholic theology in 1974 at the University of Tübingen, his interest was still focused on the issues raised in the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), and he divided them into two major parts: reform and renewal within the church, and church relations The religious and the human other. Since the first lecture, I have noticed the difference between him and his colleague Joseph Ratzinger (who became Pope in 2005). Our professor “Joseph Van As” had advised me to attend first in that subspecialty (my main specialty was: Medieval Philosophy) by conservative Joseph Ratzinger, then I would turn to listen to Hans King. Unlike Ratzinger, King believed there was a need for radical reform within the church. This remains not possible if the doctrine of papal infallibility, the function of councils, relations with society, especially youth and women, and the problems of modern life are not reviewed.

Hans King’s European and then international fame began in the 1980s, and expanded and intensified in the 1990s. This is due to three things: his theses with German and French philosophers on the philosophy of religion, and the meaning of the return of religion. Then his fate is to present a global moral project on the role of religions in world peace. And finally, his desire to publish books aimed at discovering the sites of the moral system in the major religions: Catholicism, Protestantism, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Islam.

Hans King says: There is no human continuity without a cosmic ethic. And there is no world peace without religious peace. There is no religious peace without dialogue between religions. But how did the great values, such as peace, justice and tolerance, become universal values ​​and axioms? It also became the result of the tragic experiences of human beings throughout history, on the one hand, and the result of great philosophers, thinkers and senior politicians drawing lessons from them, as well as the emergence and roots of that duality between value and truth. When the elites claimed that equality among human beings was among those eternal values, an epic struggle that was still going on tended to elicit the right to participate in those virtuous values ​​equally. And there has always been another dichotomy, that of religion and state. Religions seek to control souls and souls, and nations seek to control bodies and minds. Religions have been able, and philosophers and thinkers have been able to make values ​​or virtues lofty goals for the state through the emergence of senior politicians and statesmen: Or is there not one among Plato’s dialogues with a political title or statesman?

Hans King presented his global ethical project for interfaith peace at the International Conference of Religions in Chicago in 1991. The basis for it is the existence of these major values ​​in all religions, as he has proven in his successive writings on those religions. I told him in 1999 over lunch in Tübingen, and Professor Geoff Van Sas invited us to him: The introduction to your idea of ​​the convergence of great values ​​in religions is found in a text in some books of theology of jurisprudence, specifically with a jurist named Al-Shatibi who lived in the fourteenth century AD; After mentioning the five necessities or the five rights of human beings (the right of self-life, the right of reason, the right to religion, the right to reproduction, the right to property), he added: It was said that they are taken into account in every religion! Fan S interrupted me and said: I mentioned this to Professor King in our lectures on the five religions and the possibilities for dialogue between them (Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Hinduism) in 1985, and it was published in a book referred to by Professor King in his book on Islam last year (1998).

Professor Hans King died a few days ago at a long life, and he is of Swiss origin, but he spent most of his teaching and authoring years at the German University of Tübingen, from which his name spread throughout the world.

* Professor of Islamic Studies at the Lebanese University