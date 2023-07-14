According to the news site Comic Natalie And Kenshi Yonezu to sing the theme music of the latest film directed by Hayao Miyazaki and at the cinema these days in Japan, Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru ka (“How do you live?” – in Italian “How do you live?”).

Of this film, based on the novel of the same name by Genzaburo Yoshinovery little is known, especially since the director and the Studio Ghibli have decided not to promote it in any way, doing without marketing campaigns, trailers, advertising and so on.

The theme, composed and sung by Kenshi Yonezuis called “Chikyūgi” (sphere, globe, globe). The artist has distinguished himself in this last period for the splendid “KICKBACK”opening of CHAINSAW MANas well as for “Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing”made for FINAL FANTASY XVI. We look forward to being able to listen to it sitting comfortably at the cinema in Italy too.

