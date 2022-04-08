Echoes of betrayal. The topic of Rancho Viejo, Mocorito, about the disagreement of its inhabitants regarding the person who would remain as community commissioner, continues to give something to talk about, after this week in a Cabildo session there was an almost resounding refusal to hold a new assembly to elect a new commissioner, since there were only three votes in favor. In this regard, councilor José Luis Sánchez Félix released a document in which the Citizen Participation Commission, made up of councilors Walter Pérez López, Irma Arroyo Rentería, Edith Berenice Rodríguez López and Abby Veneranda López Espinoza, declared in favor of a new assembly, which was not reflected in the vote last Wednesday, where of them, only councilor Walter Pérez stood firm in his position, while the others backed down, which, if it had not been so , the request of the inhabitants of Rancho Viejo would have been approved.

Frightening. On the issue of child trafficking, everything indicates that the situation has gone from being bad to being alarming in Mexico, because according to local deputy Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, this country has become the country that exports the most children to commit sexual crimes and organ trafficking, suddenly turning from a country of transit to a country of production in this phenomenon. It is worth mentioning that this has many edges, but it is a reflection of the lack of public policies and actions aimed at curbing this type of event, and the deputy herself pointed it out, because many times the lack of opportunities pushes people to fall into hands of organized crime and commit this type of crime, speaking not only of Mexican citizens, but of migrants who travel through this country in search of a better life.

Violation of the ban. At the end of last March, the shrimp ban began in the Santa María bay, in Angostura, and one of the main problems that worries fishermen is poaching, of which cases have already been registered, and that is that It must be pointed out, since the Fisheries officers are insufficient to monitor and control this activity on all coasts. That is why, as the president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of the Central Zone of Sinaloa, José Cuauhtémoc Castro Real, pointed out, it is necessary for the fishermen themselves to get involved in surveillance work, since there is also a situation of contamination , as there are people who throw a kind of poor quality purine into the water to attract shrimp. Now, the situation for many fishermen becomes complicated during the ban, and in this sense it would be necessary to see if they are willing to collaborate in surveillance, when first they have to worry about looking for sustenance from their homes.

To the rescue. And regarding the issue of fishing, the one who once again sought to raise his voice to talk about the initiative that he has presented to the Congress of the Union for the rescue of the fishing and aquaculture activity was the federal deputy Jesús Fernando García Hernández, pointing out the high degree of marginalization that predominates in the fishing fields, as well as the lack of opportunities, which reflects that this sector has been little valued. That is why, if this initiative is approved, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Program would bring great benefits for the development and infrastructure of the fishing fields. It is not known how long this initiative could take to be approved and put into operation, but in the meantime, the fishing sector requires support, which is uncertain if it would arrive during the closed season.