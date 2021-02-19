While he was dying, someone stole Carlos Menem’s ring. It was gold with an Onix stone.

The episode is related to the macabre robbery of Perón’s hands. One hypothesis affirmed that they would have removed, together with the hands of the worthy and long-extinct general, the ring he was wearing, where there were keys to a huge account in Switzerland. It would be a legend.

Menem’s ring was legendary to himself. His father Saúl had given it to him to bequeath him good luck. The former president lost it but used another, a replica that it would have engraved, it is claimed, the names of his children.

The macabre Argentina, the indolence of the alleged thieves, the impotence of the one who had so much power, and the generalized coven are part of this theft.

The ring, the rings of power, are always mythological. The ring of Gyges, for example, according to Plato, rendered its wearer invisible. Gyges was a shepherd who had found a ring after an earthquake. The earth was opened, in the cleft lay a bronze horse, and inside the metallic equine and on the fingers of a deceased was the magic ring that made whoever wore it invisible.

Gyges took the ring and ungraspable for the sight of the others decided to become powerful. He harnessed its power. He ended up capitalizing on the gifts of his talisman, and ended forces of excesses by taking all the power of the region.

No one would be fair, Plato concludes, if his eventual crimes could not be discovered.

The fueros and the power endow invisibility, in a certain sense, like the ring of Gyges.

But the ring has been stolen.

“One ring to rule them all… one ring to attract them all and bind them to darknessJRR Tolkien wrote in The Lord of the Rings.

The story of the Ring of the Nibelungs, the legend that Wagner composed like a tremendous opera, is analogous. With the gold anchored at the bottom of the Rhine, a ring was forged that would grant its wearer all the power in the world, in exchange for accepting a curse: renouncing love.

There were quarrels and more than quarrels: battles between dragons, gods and humans to possess that alliance with absolute power. The Nibelungs were a people of dwarves who possessed the ring that later all fought out spilling life and blood.

The struggle for power, for the rings of power, are always tragic.

The popes have used the gold “Fisherman’s Ring” since time immemorial, where it reads, for example: “Franciscus Episcopus Romae”(Francis, Bishop of Rome). Bergoglio uses it very rarely and prefers a less conspicuous silver one.

But there is no papacy without a ring.

Diego Maradona valued the ostentatious ring that the bloody capitostes of Belarus gave him when he was going to coach Dinamo Brest.

A blue stone surrounded by brilliants glowed enormously.

Maradona died, it is now known, surrounded by inefficient and negligent; sad, lonely and final.

The history of the ring of Julio Grondona, who was omnipotent president of the AFA, and that legend on his little finger is already trite: “Everything happens”.

Everything passes but somewhere everything remains. Because power changes hands, but remains in the hands of another.

Power is deposited allegorically in the rings, but the rings stolen from power are a constant.

The clink of rings when they fall, as Julius Caesar’s ring fell when he was assassinated, is the sound of the end of the mighty and of the inevitable transfer of power as María García Esperón recounted in her novel, precisely titled “El Anillo de César”. The epigraph that opens this text is certainly perfect: “And the ring, I asked. Lost according to the custom of magic items”. Jorge Luis Borges wrote it.

Who wears the ring of power in this country today?

Her or him?

“The Evita that impressed me was the one dressed in jewels”, He is credited with saying to Ella recently. Eva’s jewels wandered along with her stolen and itinerant corpse through half the world, inscribed as that infamous and funereal journey was left in history, but they are safe and in these lands.

Although the jewels, again, did not avert the tragedy.

By what Ladino hands do the stolen rings circulate or those minted thanks to the robbery of the dominated?

The mythological blacksmiths were always considered prophets, priests by the civilizations that today we call archaic. They modeled the metals that sprung up deep within the earth, combining the contradictory sprouting brightness with the subterranean darkness, and the glory of the mighty who wielded them.

That glory comes and goes. Except that the owners of power tend to forget it, because that is the effect of their magic rings: they shut off the conscience and stop perceiving that power is a ring that ultimately detaches from its owner.

They do not realize. But those rings continue on their way, fatally landing on other hands.

Engaged in other fingers and in other similar and different stories.