This is a column with intention. What is exposed is an irrefutable argument. Clear all doubts about the great matter of the week. Yes, what the Atlético suffered in the second round of the Champions League against Real Madrid was a robbery with all the lyrics. Let us start from the base that you like meat, it doesn’t matter if little or very done. Now let’s imagine a appetizing galician blonde cow chuletón 90 days. What do you think? Read on the proposal until it salives. Now chew, savor and engulf. Take a sip of wine to season fantasy. Do you glad and tender, what yes? We could even eat it with a spoon! (Excuse and stop reading in the case of professing the vegan religion).

Julián Álvarez, on the floor and before the gaze of his companions after the controversial penalty against Real Madrid MANU FERNANDEZ/AP

Well, know that this unrepeatable chuleton that we are both swallowing now would disgust us if we observed it in a microscope. Through the increasing lens the delicacy would stop Bazofia. What we would perceive would cease to be appetizing red meat to become something unrecognizable and repulsive that, as exemplary citizens, would throw the container of organic remains. The chuleton would be the same, but our perception no. Puaj! Let’s go to ours now. Football, such as chuleton, is tailored to the human eye, not the microscope. The VAR should be used to avoid the arbitration errors caused by not having seen what, being able to be appreciated live, it has not been due to a bad position of the referee in the field or by any other variable. The var should be just a human eye locked inside a camera. Not what has ended up being: a microscope that alters reality by dehumanizing it and making it incomprehensible. The penalty canceled Julián Álvarez was a robbery with technological alibi. But be careful of the party or the tie, because this could have ended in the same way. It is the best example of the robbery that technophiles practice with the essence of football by starting it from the human sphere.

These two touches did not exist in the real life that begins and ends in what is appreciable with our senses. That the technology shows that the player touched the ball with his footing foot before Chutar is irrelevant for practical purposes. Since back to the reality of our eyes, that technologically proven truth will cease to be again because as much as we insist it is impossible to observe it in the real world. A robbery covered by the high definition and the superlentas cameras is one of the worst calaña, since it even denies the right to the patech. Who rebel will be accused of man of the caverns. And yes, perhaps we deserve that definition. We are so of the cavern that the chuleton likes almost raw. And without microscope in between to remain chuleton.