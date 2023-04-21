What is the story of the challenge in “Tik Tok”?
- Recordings circulating on TikTok showed how anyone could operate some Kia and Hyundai models using a screwdriver and a universal data transfer cable, according to the Associated Press.
- According to the California Attorney General’s office, thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars in Los Angeles increased nearly 85 percent in 2022, and now account for 20 percent of all auto thefts in the city.
- These thefts, which some people commit based on videos circulating on social media, often end in tragedy.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blamed 14 reported crashes and eight deaths on viral videos of how cars were stolen.
- Last October, a police commissioner said a car crash in Buffalo, New York that claimed the lives of four teenagers, may have been linked to a carjacking challenge spread on TikTok.
Call millions of cars
- Prosecutors in 17 US states have urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
- They say that the matter is due to the fact that these cars have become easy to steal, after the sharp increase in theft incidents that they are exposed to.
- Some of these cars sold in the United States over the past decade did not have immobilizers, an electronic safety device that prevents the engine from starting unless the correct car key is present.
- Auto stabilizers are a standard feature on most cars.
