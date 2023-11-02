New generation headphones have been key in a police operation that includes 14 people arrested, two kidnappings in the Malaga municipalities of Fuengirola and Benalmádena and a robbery in a luxury villa in Mijas. The theft of the electronic device and cash from the tenants of the Mijas residence, French tourists, was the trigger for them to take the law into their own hands and end up being arrested, accused of the crimes of being allegedly responsible for the crimes of detention. illegal, robbery with violence and intimidation, membership in a criminal group, home invasion and injuries. Both they, and one of the kidnapped victims, who was also arrested, have been provisionally released.

The bizarre story begins on September 9 in an exclusive residence in Marbella, where, for a price of 4,000 euros per month, 13 French tourists stayed. That day they realized that someone had stolen cash, jewelry and different technological devices, including headphones. Two days later, they were connected and their location was reflected in a mobile phone application of their owner thanks to GPS technology. Instead of reporting the theft, the group of visitors decided to go to the place indicated on the map to recover them. To the brave ones.

When they arrived they saw that it was a home in Benalmádena. Around 11 in the morning on September 11, they located who they believed had robbed them. It was a man, also French, who they forcibly took away with great violence, which is how they managed to obtain the information they were looking for: he told them that he had only bought the headphones from one person, from whom he gave them his information and his Possible location in a bar that he used to frequent in Fuengirola.

The gang went to the place, where hours later they managed to find the supposed seller, already on the afternoon of the same day the 11th. They used the same procedure: they forced him to accompany them by force and put him in a vehicle. At that time, the National Police received a call alerting of the possible kidnapping of a man. Several patrol cars in the area quickly headed to the scene and the agents managed to free the victim. They also managed to arrest nine of their captors, although four of them were able to escape in a vehicle heading to Marbella. Thanks to its license plate, the car was located and intercepted shortly after in the area of ​​Puerto Banús by the Marbella Local Police, who proceeded to arrest four more people.

The group specialized in kidnappings from the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) of the National Police in Malaga took charge of the case together with the same unit from the Fuengirola police station, which began to investigate with the aim of clarifying the facts and They named the operation Jump. They also searched the homes of those arrested, where they found clothing, 13 mobile phones and 25 watches, most of them imitations of luxury brands. Four vehicles used in the kidnappings were also seized. All high-end except one, the one that was stolen from the victim of the first kidnapping.

The police finally arrested the group of 13 tourists, who are considered allegedly responsible for the crimes of illegal detention, robbery with violence and intimidation, membership in a criminal group, home invasion and injuries. The victim of the second kidnapping was also arrested for robbery. After being brought to justice, the 14 people have been provisionally released.

